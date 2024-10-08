Generative AI Healthcare Company Settles With Texas AG Over Product Safety And Accuracy Concerns

Texas AG Ken Paxton settled with Pieces Technologies, Inc. (Pieces)—an artificial intelligence healthcare technology company that offers generative AI products to healthcare facility staff to assist in summarizing, charting.

Texas AG Ken Paxton settled with Pieces Technologies, Inc. (Pieces)—an artificial intelligence healthcare technology company that offers generative AI products to healthcare facility staff to assist in summarizing, charting, and drafting clinical notes in patients' records—over allegations that it made deceptive claims about the safety and accuracy of its products in violation of Texas's Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The Assurance of Voluntary Compliance alleges that Pieces' advertising and marketing inaccurately claimed an error rate of under 1 in 100,000, deceiving hospitals about the true accuracy and safety of the company's products.

Under the terms of the settlement, Pieces must to disclose in its marketing any known risk of error, as well as the meaning of and method used to calculate its metrics, and refrain from misrepresentations regarding its products' accuracy or reliability. The settlement does not contain any monetary terms.

To read the full report click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.