ARTICLE
19 September 2024

Holland Knight Health Dose: September 17, 2024

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Sarah Starling Crossan
Photo of Abigail Hemenway
Authors

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • House E&C Committee to Mark Up Sixteen Bills
  • Senate Finance Committee Examines IRA Health Care Cost Provisions
  • House W&M Subcommittee to Hold Hearing on Chronic Disease and Preventive Care
  • House Passes Bill Requiring Senate Approval to Ratify WHO Pandemic Accord
  • CBO Data Sharing Act Approved by Both Chambers
  • E&W Unanimously Passes Amended Telehealth Facility Fee Bill
  • RFI on Domestic Medical Supply Chain
  • New 340B Legislation Introduced in the Senate
  • CMS Updates REH Guidance
  • CMS Approves Medicaid SPA for Mobile Crisis Intervention Initiative
  • HHS Releases Proposed Rule Aimed to Simplify Organ Donation between HIV+ Donors and Recipients
  • NASEM to Study Processes for Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Drugs for Rare Diseases

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sarah Starling Crossan
Sarah Starling Crossan
Photo of Abigail Hemenway
Abigail Hemenway
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More