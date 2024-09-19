Holland Knight Health Dose: September 17, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

House E&C Committee to Mark Up Sixteen Bills

Senate Finance Committee Examines IRA Health Care Cost Provisions

House W&M Subcommittee to Hold Hearing on Chronic Disease and Preventive Care

House Passes Bill Requiring Senate Approval to Ratify WHO Pandemic Accord

CBO Data Sharing Act Approved by Both Chambers

E&W Unanimously Passes Amended Telehealth Facility Fee Bill

RFI on Domestic Medical Supply Chain

New 340B Legislation Introduced in the Senate

CMS Updates REH Guidance

CMS Approves Medicaid SPA for Mobile Crisis Intervention Initiative

HHS Releases Proposed Rule Aimed to Simplify Organ Donation between HIV+ Donors and Recipients

NASEM to Study Processes for Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Drugs for Rare Diseases

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.