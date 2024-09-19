Holland Knight Health Dose: September 17, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- House E&C Committee to Mark Up Sixteen Bills
- Senate Finance Committee Examines IRA Health Care Cost Provisions
- House W&M Subcommittee to Hold Hearing on Chronic Disease and Preventive Care
- House Passes Bill Requiring Senate Approval to Ratify WHO Pandemic Accord
- CBO Data Sharing Act Approved by Both Chambers
- E&W Unanimously Passes Amended Telehealth Facility Fee Bill
- RFI on Domestic Medical Supply Chain
- New 340B Legislation Introduced in the Senate
- CMS Updates REH Guidance
- CMS Approves Medicaid SPA for Mobile Crisis Intervention Initiative
- HHS Releases Proposed Rule Aimed to Simplify Organ Donation between HIV+ Donors and Recipients
- NASEM to Study Processes for Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Drugs for Rare Diseases
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.