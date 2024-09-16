Holland & Knight Health Dose: September 10, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

House Republicans' Proposed CR

Biden Administration Submits Funding Requests for CR

Lame-Duck Health Package

House Passes the BIOSECURE Act

Republicans Ask CBO for Budgetary Impact of Part D Premium Demonstration

Senate Finance Democrats Highlight IRA's Medicare Part B Inflation Rebate

Senator George Helmy Sworn In

CMS Releases TEAM Participant List

Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury Issue Mental Health Parity Final Rules

DEA Telehealth Prescribing Rule Remains In Review Standstill, Concerns Raised by Leak

Courts Take on Preventive Medicine Coverage

HHS Awards $558 Million in Funding for Maternal Health

New Artificial Intelligence Council at FDA CDER

MedPAC Holds September Meeting

FDA Plans Public Stakeholder Meeting for Rare Disease Innovation Hub

