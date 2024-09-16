ARTICLE
16 September 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose: September 10, 2024

United States Washington Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • House Republicans' Proposed CR
  • Biden Administration Submits Funding Requests for CR
  • Lame-Duck Health Package
  • House Passes the BIOSECURE Act
  • Republicans Ask CBO for Budgetary Impact of Part D Premium Demonstration
  • Senate Finance Democrats Highlight IRA's Medicare Part B Inflation Rebate
  • Senator George Helmy Sworn In
  • CMS Releases TEAM Participant List
  • Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury Issue Mental Health Parity Final Rules
  • DEA Telehealth Prescribing Rule Remains In Review Standstill, Concerns Raised by Leak
  • Courts Take on Preventive Medicine Coverage
  • HHS Awards $558 Million in Funding for Maternal Health
  • New Artificial Intelligence Council at FDA CDER
  • MedPAC Holds September Meeting
  • FDA Plans Public Stakeholder Meeting for Rare Disease Innovation Hub

Read the full Health Dose

