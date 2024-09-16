Holland & Knight Health Dose: September 10, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- House Republicans' Proposed CR
- Biden Administration Submits Funding Requests for CR
- Lame-Duck Health Package
- House Passes the BIOSECURE Act
- Republicans Ask CBO for Budgetary Impact of Part D Premium Demonstration
- Senate Finance Democrats Highlight IRA's Medicare Part B Inflation Rebate
- Senator George Helmy Sworn In
- CMS Releases TEAM Participant List
- Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury Issue Mental Health Parity Final Rules
- DEA Telehealth Prescribing Rule Remains In Review Standstill, Concerns Raised by Leak
- Courts Take on Preventive Medicine Coverage
- HHS Awards $558 Million in Funding for Maternal Health
- New Artificial Intelligence Council at FDA CDER
- MedPAC Holds September Meeting
- FDA Plans Public Stakeholder Meeting for Rare Disease Innovation Hub
