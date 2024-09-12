Updated Mandatory Disclosure Requirements For Colorado Mental Health Providers Go Into Effect

On August 1, 2024, Colorado legislation took effect amending the mandatory disclosures that mental health providers must make to their clients under state law. Providers of mental health services in Colorado should take note of the new legislation and review their existing patient disclosure notices to ensure compliance.

Colorado law requires mental health providers to disclose certain information in writing during initial client contact. The statute covers a broad range of mental health providers, including psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, licensed professional counselors, addiction counselors, and licensee candidates. Key elements of the mandatory disclosures include the following:

The provider's name, business address, and business phone number.

The provider's degrees; credentials; certifications; registrations; licenses; and related education, experience, and training.

Contact information related to the applicable board that regulates the provider's profession.

Certain statements regarding fees, patient freedom of choice and rights to information, inappropriateness of sexual relationships between providers and clients, confidentiality of information discussed during sessions, and record retention requirements.

Colo. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 12-245-216(1).

The newly enacted legislation reduced the extent of the required mandatory disclosures. Previously, the Colorado statute required that providers include information explaining the levels of regulation applicable to different mental health professionals, but Senate Bill 24-115 removed this requirement. 2024 Colo. Legis. Serv. Ch. 217 (S.B. 24-115). This is a positive change for providers because it reduces some of the mandatory disclosures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.