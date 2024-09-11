Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: AI In Health Care Series, Part 3: The EU AI Act (Podcast)

In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati and Savanna Williams talk to Roma Sharma and Wietse Vanpoucke about the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act, which establishes a common regulatory...

In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati and Savanna Williams talk to Roma Sharma and Wietse Vanpoucke about the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act, which establishes a common regulatory and legal framework for AI within the European Union. This podcast episode features the following speakers:

Roma Sharma is a counsel in Crowell's Health Care Group, where she advises a variety of health care clients on navigating the use of AI in the industry and complying with federal and state laws and regulations.

Wietse Vanpoucke is an associate in Crowell's Brussels office, where his practice focuses on the life sciences and digital health sectors, relying on his deep experience with European and Belgian regulatory affairs and legal procedures.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

