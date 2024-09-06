EVV Requirements For Ohio Medicaid Postponed To January 2025

Recently, the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) announced that it is pushing back the effective date of changes to the Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) claims adjudication process to January 1, 2025. Previously, the EVV requirements were set to go into effect on October 1, 2024.

The ODM initiated its EVV program in 2018 to comply with the Federal 21st Century Cures Act, which required all state Medicaid programs to implement an EVV system to verify personal care services by January 1, 2020, and home health services, by January 1, 2023.

EVV is an electronic system for providers to capture patient visit data and to more accurately bill ODM for home visits. In Ohio, EVV is specifically required for providers who participate in the following ODM programs:

Ohio Home Care Waiver MyCare Ohio Waiver PASSPORT Waiver Individual Options Waiver SELF Waiver

The EVV system requires home health providers to enter five important data elements during eligible visits:

Who receives the service Who provides the service What service is provided Where the service is provided The date and time the service begins and ends.

Providers have three ways to capture the visit data: via a mobile app; dedicated phone line (i.e., telephony); or manual entry on a computer into the system. However, ODM only permits manual visit entry when a device app or telephony is not available or appropriate for the member's needs.

