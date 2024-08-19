ARTICLE
19 August 2024

Lack Of Mental Health Care Plagues Foster Care System

Taylor English Duma

A story from New Hampshire highlights one of the biggest issues for the foster care system, namely, providing adequate mental health care.
A story from New Hampshire highlights one of the biggest issues for the foster care system, namely, providing adequate mental health care. As mental health challenges for all young people skyrocket, those who have suffered childhood trauma – such as foster children – are at the highest risk. Yet, they seem to have the fewest resources. First, there a general shortage of qualified trauma-focused therapists. Second, low payments from government programs and threats of criminal prosecution or fines for doing paperwork incorrectly limits the pool of therapists willing to deal with that hassle.

For foster parents, the search for mental health care can be overwhelming and frustrating. It's a common theme in why foster parents leave the system, and one that child welfare systems must solve if they truly want to care for foster children.

