ARTICLE
19 August 2024

"Friendly" PC Models: Key Contractual And Compliance Considerations

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore Firm Details
Healthcare associate Samuel Hoff authored an article for MedCity News on "'Friendly' PC Models: Key Contractual and Compliance Considerations."
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Samuel R. Hoff
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Healthcare associate Samuel Hoff authored an article for MedCity News on "'Friendly' PC Models: Key Contractual and Compliance Considerations."

Over the past few years, the healthcare industry has seen an increase in the number of arrangements between clinical practices and non-clinical business entities for the provision of management services. These arrangements are referred to as "Friendly-PC" or "MSO-PC" models since they are typically structured between a Management Services Organization backed by a private equity fund or other non-clinical investor or lender and a physician-owned Professional Corporation. The article discussies the business and compliance considerations for MSOs and PCs, the contractual structure and general recommendations for establishing a model that runs efficiently and mitigates levels of risk.

Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Samuel R. Hoff
Samuel R. Hoff
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More