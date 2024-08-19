Healthcare associate Samuel Hoff authored an article for MedCity News on "'Friendly' PC Models: Key Contractual and Compliance Considerations."



Over the past few years, the healthcare industry has seen an increase in the number of arrangements between clinical practices and non-clinical business entities for the provision of management services. These arrangements are referred to as "Friendly-PC" or "MSO-PC" models since they are typically structured between a Management Services Organization backed by a private equity fund or other non-clinical investor or lender and a physician-owned Professional Corporation. The article discussies the business and compliance considerations for MSOs and PCs, the contractual structure and general recommendations for establishing a model that runs efficiently and mitigates levels of risk.



Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.