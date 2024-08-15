Introducing A&M AMPLIFIERS, a new video series from A&MPLIFY that brings together business leaders and innovators to discuss real AI use cases across industries, from healthcare to consumer technology, cutting through the hype to tackle tough questions.

In this premiere episode, Managing Director Bob Ghafouri hosts Sumit Nagpal, CEO of Cherish Health, to explore the transformative impact of AI in healthcare. Sumit shares his journey from growing up in Kashmir to becoming a serial entrepreneur in the U.S. He discusses current challenges in the healthcare industry and shares how Cherish Health is revolutionizing elder care with AI and radar technology, enabling seniors to live independently and safely at home.

Here are four key takeaways from our talk:

Innovative Use of AI and Radar in Healthcare



Cherish Health developed a groundbreaking device using AI and radar technology that can monitor seniors in their homes, track their movements, and detect emergencies such as falls without the need for wearable devices. This technology enables safer, independent living for elderly individuals.



Healthcare Industry Challenges



Sumit highlights the escalating costs of healthcare, which now accounts for nearly 20% of GDP, and the systemic inefficiencies that lead to waste. Despite significant advancements in medical technology and procedures, the industry still struggles with service quality and patient outcomes. Focusing on preventing illnesses rather than just treating them can lead to significant cost savings and better health outcomes.



Role of Big Tech and Retail in Healthcare



Big tech and retail companies have attempted to enter the healthcare space with mixed results. Success depends on their ability to adapt to the unique challenges of the healthcare industry and leverage their strengths to reduce costs and improve service delivery without becoming traditional healthcare providers.



Entrepreneurial Mindset and Innovation



Sumit's journey underscores the importance of an entrepreneurial mindset in driving innovation. His dedication to solving complex problems through inventive solutions and maintaining a focus on the core mission of improving patient care has been crucial to Cherish Health's success.

