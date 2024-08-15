Healthcare Private Equity: What To Expect For The Rest Of 2024

Although the U.S. healthcare industry has weathered the storm over the past couple of years, we may be reaching calmer waters in the coming months. Dry powder held by U.S. private equity investors has reached an all-time high, and with capital on the sideline ready to deploy, pressure to get deals done is on the rise.

With that backdrop, navigating the healthcare M&A landscape continues to be increasingly challenging, especially with an ever-evolving regulatory landscape. Bass, Berry & Sims has been closely following key legislative and regulatory efforts at both the state and federal levels. In this article, we examine the impact they are having on private equity transactions in the healthcare industry.

Click here to continue reading for more information on the following topics:

Healthcare Transaction Notice and Approval Requirements: New State Frameworks

Non-Competes: FTC Final Rule

State Non-Compete Laws

2023 Federal Merger Guidelines

Proposed HSR Filing Requirements

Corporate Transparency Act

Congressional Scrutiny: The Corporate Crimes Against Health Care Act and Health Over Wealth Act

Federal Agency Scrutiny: Gathering and Using Data

Supreme Court Decisions: Curbing Agency Power

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.