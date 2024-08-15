ARTICLE
15 August 2024

Healthcare Private Equity: What To Expect For The Rest Of 2024

BB
Bass, Berry & Sims

Contributor

Bass, Berry & Sims logo
Bass, Berry & Sims is a national law firm with nearly 350 attorneys dedicated to delivering exceptional service to numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses in significant litigation and investigations, complex business transactions, and international regulatory matters. For more than 100 years, our people have served as true partners to clients, working seamlessly across substantive practice disciplines, industries and geographies to deliver highly-effective legal advice and innovative, business-focused solutions. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.
Explore Firm Details
Although the U.S. healthcare industry has weathered the storm over the past couple of years, we may be reaching calmer waters in the coming months.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Justin Brown
Photo of Meredith Edwards Collins
Photo of David Cox
Photo of Angela Humphreys
Photo of Kris Kemp
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Although the U.S. healthcare industry has weathered the storm over the past couple of years, we may be reaching calmer waters in the coming months. Dry powder held by U.S. private equity investors has reached an all-time high, and with capital on the sideline ready to deploy, pressure to get deals done is on the rise.

With that backdrop, navigating the healthcare M&A landscape continues to be increasingly challenging, especially with an ever-evolving regulatory landscape. Bass, Berry & Sims has been closely following key legislative and regulatory efforts at both the state and federal levels. In this article, we examine the impact they are having on private equity transactions in the healthcare industry.

Click here to continue reading for more information on the following topics:

  • Healthcare Transaction Notice and Approval Requirements: New State Frameworks
  • Non-Competes: FTC Final Rule
  • State Non-Compete Laws
  • 2023 Federal Merger Guidelines
  • Proposed HSR Filing Requirements
  • Corporate Transparency Act
  • Congressional Scrutiny: The Corporate Crimes Against Health Care Act and Health Over Wealth Act
  • Federal Agency Scrutiny: Gathering and Using Data
  • Supreme Court Decisions: Curbing Agency Power

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Justin Brown
Justin Brown
Photo of Meredith Edwards Collins
Meredith Edwards Collins
Photo of David Cox
David Cox
Photo of Angela Humphreys
Angela Humphreys
Photo of Kris Kemp
Kris Kemp
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More