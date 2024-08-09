BMD Vice President Amanda Waesch Shares The Secrets To Her Success (Podcast)

BMD Vice President and Healthcare Law Member Amanda Waesch recently shared the secrets to her success in an interview on Braintrust's Driving Change Podcast. Discover how Amanda manages a high-powered career, family life, and mentoring the next generation of lawyers by watching the full interview here.

The podcast is also available to stream on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

