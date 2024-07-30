Ohio Department Of Medicaid Proposes Changes To Dental Reimbursement And Coverage Rule

The Ohio Department of Medicaid is proposing amendments to Ohio Administrative Code rule 5160-5-01 to do all of the following:

Procedure Code Updates Update covered services based on new procedure codes added to the 2024 American Dental Association Code on Dental Procedures and Nomenclature.

Frequency Limitations and Coverage Clarifications Amend frequency limitations, coverage clarifications, and service descriptions for: Dental exams, Prophylaxis, Imaging, Pin retention, Re-cementing, Re-bonding, Orthodontic treatments, Biopsy, Application of fluoride varnish.

Imaging Payments Allow reimbursement for multiple bitewings taken in conjunction with a panoramic image.

Vaccine Administration Discontinue payment for the administration of COVID-19 and human papillomavirus vaccines.

Pin Retention Reimburse pin retention per tooth, with a maximum of three pins per tooth.

Re-cementing and Re-bonding Crowns Remove the frequency limit for re-cementing and re-bonding crowns.

Orthodontic Treatment Payments Ensure payment for comprehensive orthodontic treatment (D8080) covers the initial placement visit and the first quarter of treatment. Allows seven calendar quarters of periodic orthodontic treatment visits (D8670) per course of treatment. Prohibits reimbursement for D8670 in the same quarter as D8080.

Partial Dentures Removes the restriction stating "A partial denture with a resin base may be covered only for a patient younger than 19".

Dental Evaluations and Prophylaxis Clarifies that periodic dental evaluations and dental prophylaxis are covered once per 180 days for several special groups, including but not limited to: Pregnant women Foster children Employed individuals with disabilities, regardless of age Prior Authorization (PA) Requirements The PA Required column will indicate when procedures are paid by report. Prohibits reimbursement for excisional biopsies of salivary glands in conjunction with another biopsy on the same date of service. Topical Fluoride Varnish Application Adds the Current Procedural Terminology code for "Application of topical fluoride varnish by a physician or other qualified health care professional when performed in a nondental clinic or facility setting".



There will be a hearing on these proposed rule changes August 12, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.