Fast-Approaching Deadline: OSHA Injury And Illness Data Due March 2, 2026

OSHA's deadline for many employers to electronically submit their annual injury and illness data is rapidly approaching. Through OSHA's Injury Tracking Application (ITA), covered employers must provide their OSHA Forms 300A, 300, and 301 information by March 2, 2026.

Employers must report their OSHA Form 300A annual summary data if they meet one of the following requirements:

The employer has 250 or more employees and is not in an industry on the exempt industries lists; or

The employer has 20-249 employees and is in an industry listed in Appendix A of the applicable regulations.

Establishments must complete the OSHA Form 300A summary even if no work-related recordable injuries or illnesses occurred during the reporting period.

Certain higher-hazard workplaces must also report more detailed data from their OSHA 300 Log and 301 Incident Report forms if they have 100 or more employees and are in a designated industry.

The window for submitting workplace injury and illness data opened on January 2, 2026, and employers have a limited amount of time to comply with the upcoming deadline.

