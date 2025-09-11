DOL Unveils Unified Agenda Highlighting Potential OSHA Rule Changes

On September 4, 2025 the Department of Labor (DOL) announced its Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions. The purpose of the agenda is to inform the public about regulations that the Administration is considering revising.

As part of the agenda, the DOL plans to revise numerous Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards by clarifying provisions believed to be hindering technological and economic development. Notably, the agenda remains focused on establishing a Heat Injury and Illness Prevention standard for outdoor and indoor settings. In addition, there appears to be no effort to narrow the use of the general duty clause.

Employers are reminded to review internal safety policies to ensure they align with OSHA standards, properly train supervisors and HR professionals, and engage with workplace safety OSHA counsel to proactively identify and address potential hazards.

"Eliminating red tape and crafting smart regulations that spur job creation will bring us even closer to reaching the Golden Age of the American Worker. The Department of Labor is committed to helping President Trump and the entire Administration implement this bold regulatory agenda, which focuses on flexibility, transparency, and common-sense reform to ensure every hardworking family has a fair shot at achieving the American Dream," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer. content.govdelivery.com/...

