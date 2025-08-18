Safety Basics XIII: From Inspections To Indictments—The Risks Of Criminal Liability In Workplace Safety (Podcast)

In this episode of Ogletree Deakins' Safety Basics podcast series, John Surma (shareholder, Houston) sits down with Ryan Swink (associate, Houston) to discuss the critical topic of criminal liability in relation to occupational safety and health law. The speakers explore the nuances of the criminal provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, the overlap with federal criminal law, and the implications for employers as they navigate the complexities of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigations and work to reduce potential criminal exposure.

