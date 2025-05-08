Safety On Set: Navigating Compliance In The Entertainment Industry

For businesses operating across multiple states, the complexities of workplace safety compliance can be daunting, particularly when laws and standards may vary by location. This issue is especially impactful in the dynamic entertainment sector, where adherence to continuously changing safety regulations is essential. The responsibility becomes even more significant when the industry is in the metaphorical – and sometimes literal – spotlight. High-profile and industry-specific incidents, such as stunts or set-building gone awry, can not only lead to civil, criminal, and regulatory enforcement actions, but also a level of public attention not often seen in other sectors.

Federal regulations play a critical role, with agencies like OSHA creating the baseline foundation for safety and health standards. Under the OSH Act, all employers have an obligation to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm, in addition to following specific standards. Many states, such as California, have adopted their own safety and health standards which match or exceed the federal requirements. Compliance pressures from state laws, such as those regulating heat illness prevention and wildfire smoke exposure, have become more prevalent and can significantly affect regions where cast and crew members work outdoors. Collective bargaining agreements with entertainment trade unions may further adjust the bar for employers.

In addition to navigating the patchwork of federal, state, and local regulations governing workplace safety and health, entertainment industry employers must also face the court of public opinion. Safety incidents not only have a negative effect on impacted employees, but also make headlines, potentially jeopardizing or even halting production. Given these pressures, selecting the right partner for workplace safety is as important as ever.

For these reasons, employers in the entertainment industry should evaluate their safety programs routinely and proactively address potential hazards. If you have questions about workplace safety and health requirements and how they might affect your organization, contact a Jackson Lewis attorney to discuss.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.