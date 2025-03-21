Burnout In The Legal World: Why Fantastic Attorneys Are Calling 'Time Out', And How OGC Is Different

If you're an attorney, you've probably asked yourself, "Do I really need to answer this email at 11 p.m.?" Spoiler: You don't. But in a profession that thrives on long hours and high stakes, it's easy to assume burnout is just part of the job.

Here's the reality.

Burnout is everywhere, and it's not just attorneys feeling it—clients are impacted too. Stretched-too-thin lawyers make mistakes, miss details, and risk their health in the process. Studies show that more than half of attorneys experience burnout, meaning it's more common than a last-minute deadline.

But at OGC, we've decided burnout doesn't have to be part of the job description. We've adopted what we like to call a flexible, family-first ethos—because we believe that happy, balanced attorneys make for sharp, focused problem-solvers. And here's the thing: that benefits everyone. Our team, our clients, and even our coffee budgets (turns out you don't need gallons of caffeine when you're well-rested).

So why is burnout such a major issue in the legal world, and how does it impact everyone involved?

A closer look at these questions reveals why OGC's commitment to work-life balance is good news for both clients and attorneys.

Why Burnout Runs Rampant in the Legal Profession

Burnout doesn't just sneak up on attorneys—it sprints into the room like opposing counsel armed with a 500-page brief. The legal profession is a perfect storm of long hours, constant client demands, and the unspoken pressure to be available 24/7.

For starters, most attorneys face workloads that would make anyone dizzy. Deadlines pile up, billable hours beckon, and every email seems like a potential emergency. Add in the emotional toll of dealing with sensitive cases or contentious disputes, and it's no wonder more than 50% of lawyers report feeling burned out.

But burnout isn't just about being tired; it's about being stretched so thin that something has to give—whether it's your focus, your health, or the quality of your work. And when that happens, both attorneys and their clients pay the price.

Some might assume that a firm prioritizing work-life balance means slower response times or a lack of commitment.At OGC, the reality is just the opposite. We believe that flexibility and client-service are not at odds—they actually strengthen each other. By structuring our model to allow for work-life balance, our attorneys can show up for clients with fresh perspectives, sharp judgment and the bandwidth to tackle complex issues. Responsiveness, precision and strategic thinking don't come from burnout—they come from balance.

I know this firsthand. I'm a late-stage cancer survivor in remission, and while I'm incredibly grateful for a second chance at life, I have to balance the demands of work with my health. At most firms, my oncologist's advice –'work can have some of you, but not all of you'—would be impossible to follow. However, this is a reality at OGC, and it makes all of us here better lawyers for our clients. When you work with an OGC attorney, you get a sharp, engaged, well-balanced legal partner who is focused on your needs—not someone simply surviving the grind.

