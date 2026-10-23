The Analysts' Brief: The US-Russia Diesel Deal

On October 9, the Trump administration announced a temporary waiver for sanctioned Russian oil exports in a bid to lower US diesel prices ahead of November midterm elections. The deal includes a general license for Russian diesel products through April 7, 2027, and secures more than 800,000 metric tons (or 2.25 million barrels) for US and global markets in October and November. The deal signals an increased willingness by the US to actively engage Moscow economically outside of Ukraine negotiations and a desire to appear proactive on cost of living issues ahead of midterms, but will weigh on the US-Europe relationship and do little for global diesel prices.

Thomas Goldstein, Europe analyst:The diesel deal increases compliance uncertainty but is unlikely to open a door to large-scale Russia sanctions relief

The diesel deal implies increased willingness to constructively engage Moscow. About two weeks ago, the White House nominated John Coale to serve as a presidential envoy to reportedly negotiate the release of Russian political prisoners in exchange for limited sanctions relief, thereby thawing frozen talks.

Nonetheless, the diesel deal appears to be ad hoc rather than introducing a strategic shift. President Trump desires lower diesel prices and has issued market-informed waivers before. However, Russia only plans to export 1.8 million tons of diesel through December, a minuscule amount compared to US daily domestic consumption of four million tons or the G7-coordinated global release of 100 million barrels. Further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that Russia’s total throughput refining capacity will remain degraded at an average four million barrels per day through 2027, about 61% of installed capacity. Without a comprehensive ceasefire, it is unrealistic for either Ukraine or Russia to spare attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure. That means Russian export restrictions could continue, and Trump could become disillusioned.

Moreover, sanctions delisting may not lead to lasting economic reengagement. Russian financial institutions remain isolated from SWIFT due to EU sanctions. The Russian Central Bank is unlikely to be delisted, complicating currency exchanges needed for private companies seeking to trade. The diesel deal may be litigated due to potential violations of the 2022 Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act. And the Lindsey Graham sanctions bill, entering enactment on October 18, codifies existing Russia sanctions by law. Even if sanctions are intermittently waived, American companies may hesitate to invest or reenter Russia without long-term signals of a stable compliance regime shift. Several Republican Senators have condemned the diesel deal. This could complicate Coale’s Senate confirmation process and undermine a new diplomatic track.

Ian Cameron, Europe analyst: The US diesel deal with Russia will severely weigh on US-Europe relations and on US’ partnership with Kyiv

Washington’s diesel deal with Moscow is casting a shadow over the larger transatlantic relationship. The agreement represents a marked, albeit repeatedly signaled, shift in Washington’s Russia policy and strategy towards a durable political settlement for Ukraine. It is also a stark break with Europe’s stance on sanctions policy and on the overall view of relations with Moscow, and the deal hinges on coercing Ukraine to halt its campaign against Russian refining capacity.

The fallout between Washington and Kyiv regarding the diesel agreement also appears to be spilling into other policies: specifically, defense cooperation and support. US President Donald Trump called for Ukraine to elect a new president after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the US-Russia deal. The administration has reportedly threatened to restrict intelligence sharing with Kyiv and to block the Prioritised Ukraine Requirement’s List, the mechanism through which European states buy American weapons for Ukraine. Kyiv’s access to the Starshield satellite constellation experienced an unexpected disruption on Wednesday; Starlink suggested that any curbs on service, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications and drone operations, would have been the result of a White House decision.

Almost all European capitals are deeply committed to supporting Ukraine and see Russian aggression as the foremost threat to European security. The speed and scale of the US’ policy shift have almost certainly unnerved many capitals. The US diesel agreement will also deepen concerns across Europe that Washington is fundamentally no longer aligned with Europe’s understanding of Moscow’s goals and intentions. All of this will reignite fears about American reliability and the risks associated with dependence on American products and technology. This transatlantic break over Ukraine and Russia policy will compound on past transatlantic tensions since 2025 over Greenland security and the US war with Iran.

Sam Bloebaum, due diligence analyst:Diesel deal reaffirms Trump’s focus on cost-of-living ahead of midterm elections

The US political context appears to have been a major driver of the US-Russia diesel deal. In his announcement, President Trump highlighted bringing down US diesel prices by increasing global supplies as its main purpose. The deal supplements a move to deregulate the use of tax-free, red-dyed diesel for highway vehicles, announced by Trump during a campaign rally in Nebraska.

These policies come three weeks before US midterm elections, in which cost of living has consistently polled as a top issue for voters. A recent Federal Reserve report of economic survey data noted growing complaints about rising diesel fuel costs, most directly affecting the freight, agriculture, and airline industries. The US Energy Information Administration places US on-highway diesel fuel prices at $6.18 per gallon as of October 12, up by over $2.50 from a year ago. Most of that increase has come since the beginning of March, with prices having risen by almost 60% since then.

While commentators have questioned the extent to which the diesel deal will have an immediate impact on US diesel prices, Trump's move may convince voters that the Republican administration is pulling out all the stops to help Americans facing higher prices. The strategy can be compared to the public reaction to President Franklin Roosevelt's initial wide-ranging responses to the Great Depression. While historians and economists frequently question the efficacy of many of FDR's economic policies, the public and energetic nature of his responses was key to restoring consumer confidence. Trump is also betting, likely correctly, that the positive impact of his public fight to lower diesel prices will outweigh any negative perceptions that the deal benefits Russia.

Carter Spahn, geoeconomics analyst:Diesel markets show limited confidence in Russian supply deal

The Trump administration’s Russian diesel agreement triggered an immediate selloff, but subsequent trading suggests it did not persuade investors that the fuel shortage was ending. On October 9, US ultra-low-sulfur diesel futures fell 4.6%, although expectations of resumed Chinese fuel exports also contributed to the decline. More revealing was the move in diesel’s premium over crude: the front-month diesel–WTI crack spread narrowed by $6.45 per barrel to $96.80 intraday, suggesting traders reduced the premium attached to scarce refined fuel. The move signaled an expectation of shrinking diesel refining margins, with additional supply threatening refiners’ pricing power rather than materially changing the broader crude oil market.

Goldman Sachs estimated that initial October–November shipments would lower wholesale diesel prices in Europe and on the US Gulf Coast by just $1–$2 per barrel, against an estimated $11 from a 50-million-barrel European reserve release. The announced initial volume of 300,000 metric tons represents approximately 2.25 million barrels, less than one day’s consumption by the US transport sector alone. Another 500,000 tons are promised for November, but that is still limited relief that will not arrive immediately; it is estimated that shipments from Russia’s Baltic ports would take approximately three weeks to reach the US Atlantic coast.

Production constraints exist as well. Ukrainian strikes had knocked 3.1 million barrels per day of Russian refining capacity offline by late September, nearly half the country's total. The IEA found September’s global diesel exports approximately 700,000 barrels per day below year-earlier levels and expects tightness well into 2027, with limited relief from Russian exports while refinery capacity remains constrained.

The agreement’s limited economic impact is evident, as diesel prices have rebounded above their pre-announcement levels. Although European diesel futures spreads have narrowed modestly, the recovery in outright prices suggests traders remain skeptical that the additional Russian supply will materially ease the shortage.

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