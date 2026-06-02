President Trump Signs Executive Order Seeking Government Review Of AI Models

President Trump's June 2026 executive order establishes a voluntary federal framework for AI developers to submit advanced models for security review before public release, marking a shift toward collaborative government oversight...

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On June 2, President Trump privately signed an executive order titled “Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security.” Under the order, AI developers are invited to voluntarily submit their most innovative models to the federal government for security review before releasing them to the public.

The signing comes after the White House postponed a planned ceremony on May 21, over concerns that the original order could hinder American competitiveness. The final version reduces the government’s review window from the originally proposed 90 days to 30 days.

Policy Statement

The order establishes that it is “the policy of the United States to promote AI innovation and security by working collaboratively with the private sector to modernize government and private sector information systems and harden them against external threats; to protect American ingenuity and intellectual property from exploitation and theft by adversaries; and to cultivate America’s advanced AI-enabled capabilities.” Importantly, although the order acknowledges that “[a]dvanced AI capabilities make our Nation stronger,” it also recognizes that these capabilities “introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action” across federal agencies.

Key Provisions

The order contains several substantive directives, organized into the following areas:

Upgrading American Systems for Advanced AI (Section 2)

Within 30 days of the order’s date, the following actions are required:

The Committee on National Security Systems must prioritize cyber defense of National Security Systems.

The Secretary of Defense must prioritize cyber defense of Department of Defense information systems.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, through the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), must release Binding Operational Directives to expedite and prioritize cyber defense of civilian federal government information systems, establish or expand programs that enhance AI-enabled defensive tools, and facilitate access to cybersecurity tools for agencies, state and local authorities, and critical infrastructure operators such as rural hospitals, community banks, and local utilities.

The Secretary of the Treasury must form an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse, in voluntary collaboration with AI industry and critical infrastructure operators, to coordinate vulnerability scanning, discover and validate vulnerabilities, and prioritize remediation and patch distribution.

The Director of the Office of Management and Budget must determine whether any federal grant programs have available funding that can be directed toward applicants developing advanced AI vulnerability detection.

Within 60 days, the Director of the Office of Personnel Management must expand the United States Tech Force Information Cybersecurity Specialist hiring and placement pathways.

Secure Frontier Model Deployment (Section 3)

Within 60 days, a coalition of officials spanning the Department of the Treasury, the National Security Agency, and the Department of Homeland Security (in consultation with the White House and other agencies) must:

Develop and maintain a classified benchmarking process to assess the advanced cyber capabilities of AI models and determine the threshold at which a model should be designated a “covered frontier model.”

Design a voluntary framework through which AI developers may engage the federal government to determine whether their model(s) meet the “covered frontier model” designation, provide the government with access to covered frontier models for up to 30 days before release to trusted partners, and collaborate with the government to select trusted partners for early access.

The order explicitly states that “[n]othing in this section shall be construed to authorize the creation of a mandatory governmental licensing, preclearance, or permitting requirement for the development, publication, release, or distribution of new AI models, including frontier models.” This voluntary nature is a central feature of the order and a key distinction from more prescriptive regulatory approaches.

Protection Against Criminal Actors (Section 4)

The order directs the Attorney General to prioritize enforcement of existing federal criminal laws (including the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act) against anyone who uses AI to illegally access or damage a computer, or who employs “AI agents to unlawfully access data or information that is subsequently used for a criminal or unlawful purpose”. This provision signals a heightened focus on AI-enabled cybercrime, including the use of autonomous AI systems for unauthorized data access.

Context and Significance

The voluntary framework represents a middle ground: the government gains a formal mechanism to review the most advanced AI systems, but companies retain the choice of whether to participate. Voluntary federal testing is not entirely new; companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, and Microsoft have previously submitted models for security testing through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation.

Relationship to Prior Executive Orders

This order is the latest in a series of AI-related executive actions from the Trump administration, including Executive Order 14179 (“Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” January 2025), the “Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence” order (December 2025, which addressed state AI regulations and established the DOJ AI Litigation Task Force), and the “Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government” order (July 2025). Where those prior orders largely addressed deregulation and state-level AI activity, this June 2026 order is the first to establish a federal role in proactively assessing the security capabilities of advanced AI systems.

What This Means for Businesses

Organizations developing, deploying, or relying on advanced AI systems should consider the following:

AI Developers and Frontier Labs: Companies building advanced AI systems should begin evaluating whether their models may meet the forthcoming “covered frontier model” threshold. Although the framework is voluntary, participation may become an industry norm, and the classified benchmarking process may inform future regulatory or procurement standards.

Companies building advanced AI systems should begin evaluating whether their models may meet the forthcoming “covered frontier model” threshold. Although the framework is voluntary, participation may become an industry norm, and the classified benchmarking process may inform future regulatory or procurement standards. Critical Infrastructure Operators: The order identifies rural hospitals, community banks, and local utilities as recipients of expanded cybersecurity tools and services. Organizations in these sectors should monitor CISA’s forthcoming Binding Operational Directives.

The order identifies rural hospitals, community banks, and local utilities as recipients of expanded cybersecurity tools and services. Organizations in these sectors should monitor CISA’s forthcoming Binding Operational Directives. Cybersecurity Programs: The AI cybersecurity clearinghouse and expansion of AI-enabled defensive tools signal that organizations across sectors should prepare for both escalating AI-powered threats and new defensive capabilities.

The AI cybersecurity clearinghouse and expansion of AI-enabled defensive tools signal that organizations across sectors should prepare for both escalating AI-powered threats and new defensive capabilities. AI-Enabled Crime Enforcement: Businesses utilizing AI agents or autonomous systems should review deployments for compliance with existing federal computer fraud statutes, as the order directs heightened enforcement in this area. The federal government is poised to scrutinize AI agents with the capability to access restricted data or exploit vulnerabilities.

Businesses utilizing AI agents or autonomous systems should review deployments for compliance with existing federal computer fraud statutes, as the order directs heightened enforcement in this area. The federal government is poised to scrutinize AI agents with the capability to access restricted data or exploit vulnerabilities. State Law Interaction: This order does not address state AI regulation directly. However, the federal voluntary framework could eventually inform or interact with state-level AI governance requirements, including those under Colorado’s SB 26-189 and the Texas Responsible AI Governance Act.

Looking Ahead

This executive order represents a meaningful development in the federal government’s approach to AI governance. The voluntary nature of the framework ensures that this remains a collaborative effort rather than a regulatory mandate, but the trajectory is notable: the federal government is establishing a formal mechanism to assess the most powerful AI systems before they reach the public.

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