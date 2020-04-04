On March 23, 2020, Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order #18, which restricts medical facilities from performing non-emergency procedures in order to conserve essential items needed to facilitate the response to COVID-19.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 24, 2020, the following restrictions will be in effect until 12:01 a.m. on April 13, 2020:
- Dental service providers in the State of Tennessee shall not perform any non-emergency dental or oral procedures.
- All hospitals and surgical outpatient facilities in the State of Tennessee are prohibited from performing procedures not necessary to address a medical emergency or to preserve health and safety. The order provides examples of what procedures are included and excluded from the prohibition.
Additionally, non-hospital healthcare providers impacted by this Order are requested and encouraged to provide necessary personal protective equipment in their possession and not required for the emergency care exempted in the Order.
View the full text of the order here: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee18.pdf
