Health Policy Inflection Points: Congressional Midterm Elections, Federal Oversight, And Next Steps

Federal health policy experts convened at AHLA's Policy Report to examine the implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and its sweeping changes to Medicaid eligibility, hospital financing, and patient access. With midterm elections approaching and Congress closely divided, the discussion explored how legislative gridlock, executive action, and potential Democratic oversight could reshape the healthcare landscape through 2026.

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Federal health policy took center stage at the American Health Law Association’s (AHLA) “Policy Report from Washington and Midterm Preview,” a spirited, wide-ranging, and highly engaged panel discussion. Former Congressman Ron Kind, Eugenia Pierson, and Sonja Nesbit convened for a timely discussion of the current health policy landscape in Washington, including implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and other issues heading into the 2026 midterm elections in November.

Audience questions drove discussion across a broad range of issues: the future of the legislative filibuster, the practical limits of legislating in a closely divided Congress, and what Democrats might prioritize if they retake the House while President Trump remains in the White House.

The Road Ahead: OBBBA Implementation and Democratic Oversight Efforts

OBBBA was a central focus of the discussion. Panelists addressed the law’s significant health care provisions — Medicaid eligibility restrictions, community engagement requirements, limits on state Medicaid financing tools, and other changes expected to affect hospitals, health systems, and patient access to care.

If Democrats win control of the House during the midterm elections, immediate legislative changes to OBBBA may be difficult given the continued reality of divided government. Potential areas of future Democratic-led oversight include Medicaid cuts, hospital closures and consolidation, Most Favored Nation (MFN) drug pricing agreements, changes in vaccine guidance, and prior authorization in Medicare Advantage (MA).

Affordability, Transparency, and Year-End Priorities

The panel also examined what Congress might move before the end of 2026. With few legislative days remaining before the midterms, lawmakers are still debating how to handle expiring health policy extenders, public health reauthorizations, physician payment, 340B reform, price transparency, and prior authorization legislation.

Affordability remains a central theme, driving legislative activity in advance of the midterms. Committees with healthcare jurisdiction continue to hold hearings, and both parties want to show voters that they take health care costs seriously. Some issues — including hospital price transparency and MA prior authorization reforms — may continue to attract bipartisan interest.

Midterms May Change the Agenda, But Gridlock Remains

Panelists stressed that the midterms could reshape congressional priorities, committee leadership, and oversight posture. But narrow margins and the continued use of executive action will likely remain defining features of the federal health policy landscape.

For hospitals, health systems, and other health care stakeholders, the takeaway was clear: gridlock does not mean nothing is happening. Federal health care policy continues to be shaped through hearings, draft legislation, and agency rulemaking — panelists strongly recommended ongoing stakeholder engagement to ensure your interests are part of the conversation.

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