Fixed Price Becomes The Default — What The New Executive Order Means (Video)

- in United States
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Compliance topic(s)
In this episode of Claims & Sustains, we break down the Executive Order pushing agencies toward greater use of fixed-price contracts—and what that means for contractors. We explore the government’s rationale, the practical challenges of shifting risk to industry, and how this policy may reshape pricing, performance, and dispute dynamics. The bottom line: fixed-price contracting is expanding, and contractors need to be prepared to manage the increased risk that comes with it.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]