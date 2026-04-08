Urgent National Action To Save College Sports (Trump EO Tracker)

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Strengthens the “Saving College Sports” Executive Order from July 2025 by establishing a federal framework to stabilize college athletics, combining new policy standards with coordinated federal enforcement by directing agencies to enforce consistent rules on eligibility, transfers, and compensation, prohibiting improper name, image, and likeness (NIL) schemes and the use of federal funds for athlete or coaching payments, and encouraging a national governing body to implement reforms such as five-year eligibility limits, transfer restrictions, medical coverage, and equitable revenue-sharing to protect women’s and Olympic sports.



The order further assigns implementation roles across the federal government, directing the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in coordination with the General Services Administration (GSA), to issue compliance guidance, requiring federal contracting and grantmaking agencies to assess universities’ eligibility for federal funding, tasking the Department of Education (ED) with developing reporting requirements on roster sizes and athletic spending, empowering the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to oversee agent-related practices, and directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to challenge conflicting state laws, and urges Congress to pass legislation to address the issue. Sets August 1, 2026 as the effective date for the order’s provisions and requires agencies to begin implementation planning immediately.

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