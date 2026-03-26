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26 March 2026

Building Cyber Readiness For Government Contractors In 2026 (Podcast)

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Wiley Rein

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In this episode, government contracts attorneys Scott Felder and Brian Walsh talk with Megan Brown and Erin Joe of Wiley's Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance Practice to explore today's most pressing cyber risks.
United States Government, Public Sector
Scott A. Felder,Craig Smith, and Brian Walsh
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In this episode, government contracts attorneys Scott Felder and Brian Walsh talk with Megan Brown and Erin Joe of Wiley's Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance Practice to explore today's most pressing cyber risks. Megan and Erin share real world insights from advising clients on major incidents – such as ransomware attacks, nation state operations, data exfiltration, and more.

Megan and Erin distill lessons from years of incident response and national security work, outlining how organizations can strengthen governance, manage third party risk, conduct effective tabletop exercises, navigate overlapping reporting requirements, and prepare for growing AI related regulatory scrutiny

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Scott A. Felder
Scott A. Felder
Photo of Craig Smith
Craig Smith
Photo of Brian Walsh
Brian Walsh
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