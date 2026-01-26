Fastest 5 Minutes: National Fraud Enforcement, EO Focused On Defense Contracting (Podcast)

This week's episode covers national fraud enforcement, an executive order focused on defense contracting, government investment strategies, GSA and transactional data reporting, and the Pentagon review of 8(a) awards, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.

This week's episode covers national fraud enforcement, an executive order focused on defense contracting, government investment strategies, GSA and transactional data reporting, and the Pentagon review of 8(a) awards, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

