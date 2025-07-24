The OBBB Act | Enhancing U.S. National Security & Defense Capabilities

On Friday, July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1) Public Law No: 119-21 (The OBBB Act).

For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1) Public Law No: 119-21 (The OBBB Act). The OBBB Act would provide roughly $156 billion in funding for the Defense Department, including border security, missile defense, the marine industrial base, hypersonic defense systems, critical minerals, uncrewed aircraft, long range aircraft, military spacecraft, as well as funds to bolster the US nuclear arsenal, modernize nuclear weapons systems and fund offensive cyber actions.

Shipbuilding & Marine Industrial Base

The OBBBA provides $29.2 billion for US Navy shipbuilding program and other efforts to bolster U.S. shipbuilding capacity, including:

$5.4 billion for two additional Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers

$4.6 billion in fiscal 2026 for a second Virginia-class fast attack submarine

$2.7 billion for procurement of T-AO class replenishment oiler

$2.1 billion for the development and procurement of purpose-built medium uncrewed surface vessels

$1.8 billion in advance funding for new class of medium landing ships for the Marine Corps

$1.5 billion for the production of small uncrewed surface vessels

$1.3 billion to expand uncrewed underwater vehicle production

Missile Defense

The OBBBA includes $24.4 billion to support the development of the "Golden Dome" layered missile defense system, including $2.6 billion for the development, procurement and integration of military missile defense capabilities. This also includes:

$7.2 billion for military space-based sensors

$5.6 billion for space-based and boost phase intercept capabilities

$2.2 billion for hypersonic defense systems

$2 billion for air moving target indicator military satellites

$2 billion for ground-based missile defense radars

Weapons & Munitions Supply Chains

The OBBBA provides $25.4 billion for the development and procurement of weapons systems and to strengthen military supply chains and manufacturing, including:

$5 billion to the Industrial Base Fund for investments in critical minerals supply chains, plus a separate $2 billion to improve the US critical mineral stockpile

$3.3 billion for grants through the Industrial Base Fund to address operational needs, expand industrial capacity and support critical supply chains

$1 billion to expand the manufacturing for one-way attack aerial drones

$1 billion for the creation of next-generation automated munitions production factories

The OBBBA provides $16 billion to expand the production of low-cost weapons systems, including:

$2 billion for the Defense Innovation Unit to scale commercial technology for military use

$1.7 billion to help modernize military cryptographic systems

$1.5 billion for the development and procurement of low-cost cruise missiles

$1.4 billion to help expand the small uncrewed aircraft base

$1 billion to expand programs to accelerate the fielding of innovative technologies

Another $14.7 billion is provided to bolster the US nuclear arsenal and modernize nuclear weapons systems, including $3.9 billion for the National Nuclear Security Administration. Highlights include:

$4.5 billion to expand the production capacity for the B-21 strategic bomber

$2.5 billion for risk reduction activities associated with the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program

$2 billion for the development of sea-launched nuclear cruise missiles

Within the totals for weapons programs, the measure provides $1 billion to support up to $100 billion in loans and loan guarantees through the Office of Strategic Capital's credit financing program. Another $500 million would be included to support an additional $100 billion in OSC financing to bolster the US manufacturing base for critical minerals.

Military Readiness

The law provides $16.3 billion to enhance US military readiness, including funding for maintenance, spare parts and equipment and modernizing shipyards, depots and other maintenance facilities.

Pacific Deterrence

The OBBBA provides $12.7 billion to support US military readiness in the Indo-Pacific region and support military forces and operations in the western Pacific, including space superiority programs. The funding amount would include:

$3.7 billion for military space satellites

$1.1 billion for infrastructure within the Indo-Pacific Command area of operations

$1 billion for offensive cyber actions

$1 billion for the X-37B military spacecraft program

Aircraft

The measure provides $8.6 billion for military aircraft, including $3.2 billion for the production of the F-15EX jet and $1.1 billion for the development and procurement of long-range strike aircraft.

Military Personnel

It includes $7.5 billion for military personnel and servicemember quality of life, including $2.9 billion to supplement the servicemember basic housing allowance and $2 billion for defense health programs. It reauthorizes through fiscal 2029 a pilot program to allow the DOD to contract with private entities to construct military barracks.

The OBBBA represents a significant investment in the future of U.S. national security. By allocating substantial funds across a diverse array of defense-related areas, this bill ensures that the country remains prepared for emerging threats and maintains its strategic advantage. From modernizing the nuclear arsenal and enhancing missile defense systems to supporting advanced aerospace and cyber capabilities, the OBBBA is designed to address the multifaceted challenges of the 21st-century security landscape. This comprehensive approach not only strengthens national defense but also promotes innovation and resilience within the broader defense industrial base.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.