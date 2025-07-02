Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | June 27, 2025

The past couple of weeks in space policy news have been dominated by defense headlines. In the U.S., a "czar" was appointed to oversee the Golden Dome project and the Pentagon began looking into alternative launch providers for Space Force Missions. In Europe, news that increased defense spending has pushed EU space funding to all-time highs was overshadowed by the release of the draft EU Space Act this week, which puts forward a unified legal framework for EU space activities.

All this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.