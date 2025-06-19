Time Is Running Out: The EEO-1 Filing Deadline Is Quickly Approaching

On May 20, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) opened the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection filing cycle. Federal contractors with at least 50 employees meeting certain criteria are required to file their EEO-1 reports by June 24. Failure to file results in noncompliance with federal obligations.

Contractors are still required to report data electronically through the EEO-1 Component 1 Online Filing System on:

The number of individuals employed by job category;

The sex of employees; and

The race or ethnicity of employees.

However, federal contractors should be aware of some important changes to the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 filing cycle. In accordance with Executive Order 14168, Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, the EEOC will only permit contractors to categorize an employee's sex as either male or female.

Additionally, all EEOC communication related to EEO-1 reporting will now be sent electronically. Federal contractors are encouraged to verify their contact information in the EEOC's system to prevent missing essential updates.

Lastly, the EEOC has shortened the data collection window in an effort to identify continued cost savings. Unlike prior years, no extensions will be granted since the EEOC considers June 24 a hard deadline.

