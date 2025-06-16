The EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation: Is The Defense Sector A Target?

The European Union's Foreign Subsidies Regulation ("FSR" or "Regulation No. 2022/2560") is a uniquely EU means to address potential "distortions" in internal EU markets arising from the ways in which foreign governments can support industry. It is designed to "level the playing field" for European competitors who are subject to EU internal disciplines on receipt of State Aid. EU President Von der Leyen has instructed the Commission to enforce it "vigorously."



What are foreign government "subsidies" and when do they cause "distortions"?



The FSR defines a foreign subsidy as a financial contribution granted by any non-EU public entity that confers a benefit on an undertaking operating in the European Union's internal market (Art. 3(1) of the FSR). That definition will be familiar to those experienced with countervailing duties or WTO subsidies issues; a key difference, however, is that the FSR addresses subsidies benefitting an undertaking engaged in any economic activity in the EU and thereby extends to service suppliers as well as those who trade in products.



A distortion occurs when a subsidy improves the competitive position of a company to the detriment of competition in an EU market (Article 4(1) of the FSR). Because the concept of "financial contribution" is broadly defined, a distortion can arise from government actions ranging from procuring defense equipment in the home market, through to government-owned banks providing concessional financing for high-tech product development or support services. If such foreign government actions provide a company with competitive advantages, the Commission can take action.



Commissioner Vestager has indicated that, among third countries, the primary concern is Chinese firms, though firms from other countries have also been investigated.



How does the FSR work in practice?



The regulation introduces a mandatory notification regime for undertakings benefiting from certain foreign subsidies when either engaging in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, or in the context of public procurement. It also grants the Commission broad powers to initiate an investigation ex officio based on any source of information.



There is a limited exemption for public procurements related to defense and security, falling under the scope of Directive 2009/81/EC, which are not subject to the notification obligation. Nevertheless, the Commission may still examine them ex officio.



The EU Commission has been active since the FSR entered into force in mid-2023. It has started 157 investigations in merger proceedings and at least three other investigations ex officio. These investigations have also involved "dawn raids" to collect information.



In at least one case, Emirates Telecommunications Group/PPF Telecom Group, commitments were agreed with the Commission, as a condition to an acquisition. This concerned the acquisition of the European company ("PPF") by a UAE purchaser ("e&"), owned in turn by the UAE sovereign wealth fund. e& is to amend its articles of association to remove unlimited state guarantees, as well as forego exemptions from bankruptcy law, which were considered undue foreign subsidies. e& and its parent company also committed not to finance PPF's EU activities, with limited exceptions subject to Commission review. One can imagine these relatively far-reaching interventions into the corporate and financing arrangements of the buyer would be uncomfortable for many. It is also notable these issues will often arise if the buyer is state owned.



The Commission has not yet initiated proceedings in the procurement context. However, they are expected. The European Commission's January 2025 "Competitiveness Compass for the EU" identifies the EU being "highly dependent on non-EU suppliers" in the defense and security industry as a risk. And the former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö's report on "Europe's Civilian and Military Preparedness and Readiness," commissioned by the EU, presents the FSR as part of the solution to this: the "foreign subsidies regulations will help to integrate economic security objectives more effectively into broader European policies."



How should my business respond?

All businesses active in European markets, including European defense procurement markets and markets for services relevant in the defense sector, should familiarize themselves with the parameters of the FSR. Those responding to European procurement exercises will need to be particularly attentive to notification requirements, as will companies engaged in merger or acquisition activity. State owned entities should also pay particular attention.

European stakeholders should consider whether competitors enjoy any advantages from the activities of foreign governments or their state entities, whether they are in the form or direct grants or concessional financing, tax breaks (including for R&D), government supply of goods or services (such as technology licenses), or by procuring goods or services. Where such foreign government activity tilts competitive conditions in EU markets, the Commission may be able to take action.

Businesses active internationally (i.e., foreign or EU businesses that operate in foreign markets) should examine whether their interactions with foreign governments or state entities may create risk under the FSR. Chinese companies especially should be aware of key areas in which there is a risk of unexpectedly benefiting from a subsidy – for instance, receiving financing from a state-owned bank or purchasing raw or semi-refined materials from Chinese markets considered subsidized by the EU Commission. US companies operating in Europe should also be aware of the potential for US defense procurement to confer advantages that may later be examined by the Commission. Where subsidy risk is identified, companies should develop defensive strategies to minimize the prospects of action by the Commission.

CONCLUSION



In short, the FSR has introduced an additional layer of complexity to trade with the EU. We anticipate that, in view of the Commission's policy priorities, this may be of particular relevance in the defense and security sectors. For European firms, this is primarily an opportunity to rebalance advantages that competitors may gain from their foreign activities. However, European firms should be aware they too could receive "foreign subsidies". Non-EU entities, especially Chinese firms, operating and selling in the EU, should be diligent in understanding their potential exposure and should take steps to manage it.

