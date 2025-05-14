The Weekly Hill Update - May 12, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Republicans face a make-or-break week for their ambitious timeline to advance their budget reconciliation bill.
- President Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.
- Budget hearings continue with the cabinet on Capitol Hill, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifying in both chambers.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session tomorrow through Friday, taking up legislation aiming to support law enforcement officers.
- The Energy & Commerce, Ways & Means, and Agriculture committees all plan to mark up their portions of reconciliation legislation tomorrow, the most politically difficult votes so far in the process.
- Several cabinet officials will appear for budget hearings, including Kennedy on Wednesday and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Thursday.
- The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue voting on Trump's nominations.
- Kennedy is also scheduled Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
- On Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing examining pharmacy benefit managers' role in the prescription drug market.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Trump last night announced he will sign an executive order today implementing a "most favored nation" policy targeting drug costs, a policy initiative his first administration advanced until it was blocked in federal court.
- Tomorrow, he will travel to Saudi Arabia for the first formal state visit of his second term, planning to deepen ties with the kingdom.
- Trump's Middle East trip also includes stops in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar before his return Friday.
