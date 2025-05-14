ARTICLE
14 May 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - May 12, 2025

B
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
Adam J. Higgins
HEADLINES

  • Republicans face a make-or-break week for their ambitious timeline to advance their budget reconciliation bill.
  • President Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.
  • Budget hearings continue with the cabinet on Capitol Hill, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifying in both chambers.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session tomorrow through Friday, taking up legislation aiming to support law enforcement officers.
  • The Energy & Commerce, Ways & Means, and Agriculture committees all plan to mark up their portions of reconciliation legislation tomorrow, the most politically difficult votes so far in the process.
  • Several cabinet officials will appear for budget hearings, including Kennedy on Wednesday and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Thursday.
  • The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will continue voting on Trump's nominations.
  • Kennedy is also scheduled Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
  • On Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing examining pharmacy benefit managers' role in the prescription drug market.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Trump last night announced he will sign an executive order today implementing a "most favored nation" policy targeting drug costs, a policy initiative his first administration advanced until it was blocked in federal court.
  • Tomorrow, he will travel to Saudi Arabia for the first formal state visit of his second term, planning to deepen ties with the kingdom.
  • Trump's Middle East trip also includes stops in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar before his return Friday.

