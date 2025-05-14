The Weekly Hill Update - May 12, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

Republicans face a make-or-break week for their ambitious timeline to advance their budget reconciliation bill.

President Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.

Budget hearings continue with the cabinet on Capitol Hill, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifying in both chambers.

HOUSE

The House will be in session tomorrow through Friday, taking up legislation aiming to support law enforcement officers.

The Energy & Commerce, Ways & Means, and Agriculture committees all plan to mark up their portions of reconciliation legislation tomorrow, the most politically difficult votes so far in the process.

Several cabinet officials will appear for budget hearings, including Kennedy on Wednesday and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Thursday.

The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

The Senate will continue voting on Trump's nominations.

Kennedy is also scheduled Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

On Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing examining pharmacy benefit managers' role in the prescription drug market.

The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

Trump last night announced he will sign an executive order today implementing a "most favored nation" policy targeting drug costs, a policy initiative his first administration advanced until it was blocked in federal court.

Tomorrow, he will travel to Saudi Arabia for the first formal state visit of his second term, planning to deepen ties with the kingdom.

Trump's Middle East trip also includes stops in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar before his return Friday.

