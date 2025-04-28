Fastest 5 Minutes: Executive Order – "Modernizing Defense Acquisitions And Spurring Innovation In The Defense Industrial Base" (Podcast)

This week's episode features a deep-dive on Executive Order 14265, Modernizing Defense Acquisitions and Spurring Innovation in the Defense Industrial Base, which calls for a "comprehensive overhaul" of the DoD acquisition system to deliver state‐of‐the‐art capabilities at speed and scale. This episode is hosted by Yuan Zhou, Jon Baker, and Eric Ransom. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

