23 April 2025

Opportunity To Suggest Changes To Federal Regulations

Todd E. Palmer

Do you have a regulation that you think should be changed or rescinded? Well, now is your chance to formally make that request. The government has made it easy by setting up a website where anyone can submit their suggestions in several minutes time.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a notice of request for information seeking suggestions for regulations that ought to be rescinded or modified.

www.michaelbest.com/...

