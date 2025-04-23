Opportunity To Suggest Changes To Federal Regulations

Do you have a regulation that you think should be changed or rescinded? Well, now is your chance to formally make that request. The government has made it easy by setting up a website where anyone can submit their suggestions in several minutes time.

Read more about it in the client alert linked below.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a notice of request for information seeking suggestions for regulations that ought to be rescinded or modified. www.michaelbest.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.