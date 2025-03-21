Managing Software Licenses In Government Contracts: Lessons From Recent Cases (Podcast)

self

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Wiley Partner Scott Felder discusses the complexities of software licensing in government contracts. The group covers key issues like license compliance, terminations, and navigating disputes with government agencies. This episode also highlights the Department of Defense's recent memo encouraging the use of innovative acquisition methods such as Other Transaction (OT) agreements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.