ARTICLE
21 March 2025

Managing Software Licenses In Government Contracts: Lessons From Recent Cases (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Wiley Partner Scott Felder discusses the complexities of software licensing in government contracts.
United States Government, Public Sector
Craig Smith and Brian Walsh

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Wiley Partner Scott Felder discusses the complexities of software licensing in government contracts. The group covers key issues like license compliance, terminations, and navigating disputes with government agencies. This episode also highlights the Department of Defense's recent memo encouraging the use of innovative acquisition methods such as Other Transaction (OT) agreements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Craig Smith
Craig Smith
Photo of Brian Walsh
Brian Walsh
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More