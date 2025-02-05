ARTICLE
5 February 2025

Michael Schloss: New OFCCP Acting Director And Deputy Director Of Policy

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Guy Brenner and Mallory Knudsen
According to the National Office Directory for OFCCP, Michael Schloss has been named as the new Acting Director and Deputy Director of Policy of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs ("OFCCP"). Michele Hodge, who previous served as Acting Director, is now listed as Deputy Director. The agency has yet to put out any official communications on these appointments.

Acting Director Schloss previously served at the U.S. Department of Labor ("DOL") for 32 years before going into private practice in 2023. He was recently appointed as the Director of the Office of Field Administration ("OFA") for the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration ("EBSA") in early January 2025. Given Acting Director Schloss's ERISA background, it is unclear what his views are on OFCCP's areas of responsibility.

Amidst all of the recent changes, Acting Director Schloss's appointment potentially means that additional guidance with respect to OFCCP's regulatory activities – which at this point are limited to VEVRAA and Section 503 compliance – will be forthcoming. That being said, the fact he has been named as the "Acting Director" raises the question of whether he is simply keeping the seat warm for someone else.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Guy Brenner
Guy Brenner
Photo of Mallory Knudsen
Mallory Knudsen
