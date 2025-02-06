The Impact Of IoT Supply Chain Risks On Government Contracts (Podcast)

self

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, partners Tracye Howard and Sara Baxenberg discuss the evolving national security concerns surrounding Internet of Things (IoT) modules produced by Chinese companies like Quectel. They delve into the implications of these developments for government contractors, focusing on the recent addition of Quectel to the U.S. Department of Defense's 1260H List and upcoming restrictions from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The conversation explores the interplay of various regulatory frameworks, potential changes to the FCC's covered list, and the broader implications for supply chains and contracting with the DOD.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.