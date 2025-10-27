MA And MN AGs Seek Another Term, MO AG Sworn In, WI AG Race Widens

- with readers working within the Insurance industries
- Massachusetts AG Andrea Joy Campbell has announced that she will seek a second term as AG. Campbell, a Democrat, is the first Black woman to be elected to statewide office in Massachusetts.
- Minnesota AG Keith Ellison, a Democrat, has announced that he will seek a third term in office. Republican Ron Schutz has also announced a campaign for Minnesota AG.
- Catherine Hanaway has been sworn in as Missouri AG. AG Hanaway, a Republican, is a former federal prosecutor and member of the Missouri House of Representatives. She is the first woman to serve as Missouri AG and will fill the remainder of the term of former AG Andrew Bailey, who was appointed Co-Deputy Director of the FBI in August 2025.
- Republican Eric Toney has announced that he will run for Wisconsin AG in 2026. Toney, the District Attorney for Fond du Lac County, previously ran against incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in 2022. AG Kaul has announced that he will seek reelection in 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.