Federal Construction Contracts: Lessons From The Framaco Case

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Cara Sizemore breaks down recurring issues in construction contracting, such as delays, change requests, and conflicting specifications, through the lens of recent appeals. Cara shares best practices for contractors, including compliance with notice obligations and how clear documentation can prevent costly litigation.

