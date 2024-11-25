ARTICLE
25 November 2024

Federal Construction Contracts: Lessons From The Framaco Case

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Cara Sizemore breaks down recurring issues in construction contracting, such as delays, change requests, and conflicting specifications, through the lens of recent appeals.
United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of Cara L. Sizemore
Photo of Craig Smith
Photo of Brian Walsh
Authors

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Cara Sizemore breaks down recurring issues in construction contracting, such as delays, change requests, and conflicting specifications, through the lens of recent appeals. Cara shares best practices for contractors, including compliance with notice obligations and how clear documentation can prevent costly litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Government Regulation and Public Sector Law
Authors
Photo of Cara L. Sizemore
Cara L. Sizemore
Photo of Craig Smith
Craig Smith
Photo of Brian Walsh
Brian Walsh
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More