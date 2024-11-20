ARTICLE
20 November 2024

Government Contracts Legal Roundup | Episode 42 (Podcasts)

United States Government, Public Sector
In this episode, Partner David Robbins discusses the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024. David explains a number of provisions that government contractors and grant recipients should be aware of, including those concerned with foreign purchases, cyber security, and greenhouse gases.

Originally published 4 January 2024

David B. Robbins
