Balance Of Power: Trump Wins Republican Trifecta (Podcast)

Watch Joe and Kailey LIVE every day on YouTube: http://bit.ly/3vTiACF. Bloomberg Washington Correspondents Joe Mathieu and Kailey Leinz deliver insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. On this edition, Joe and Kailey speak with: University of Virginia's Miller Center Professor in Presidential Studies Barbara Perry as Joe Biden and Donald Trump meet in the Oval Office Wednesday morning. Former RNC Communications Director Lisa Camooso Miller and Bully Pulpit International Managing Director Adam Hodge as South Dakota Senator John Thune is elected Senate Majority Leader. Bloomberg's Tyler Kendall from the White House. Bloomberg Senior Editor and Reporter Michelle Jamrisko about Trump's cabinet might signal about his incoming administration's foreign policy. Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro of New York about Trump and Elon Musk's visit to the House Republican Conference meeting Wednesday morning. Wiley Rein LLP National Security Practice Group Lead Nazak Nikakhtar about Trump's trade policy.

Originally published by Bloomberg.

