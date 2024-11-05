Broad Street Brief: City Council Advances Components Of Arena Legislation

CITY HALL

City Council Advances Arena Legislation

During Thursday's meeting, City Council voted 11-5 to advance two largely procedural resolutions key to the development and construction of the Sixers' proposed Center City arena. Last week, City Councilmember Mark Squilla (District 1) introduced a 13-bill package paving the way for the arena, which would be located in his district.

City Dedicates Additional $2.3M to Aid Students Facing Homelessness

On Tuesday, City and School District officials announced that Philadelphia will allocate $2.3 million to three organizations — Eddie's House, Valley Youth House, and HopePHL — that offer support for students experiencing homelessness.

City Council Votes to Make Stopping in Bike Lanes Illegal

Last week, City Council approved legislation making it illegal for drivers to stop in bike lanes, with fines set at $125 in Center City and $75 in other areas.

Around Town

Philadelphia Zoo Unveils $20M Renovation Plans for Bear Country

In 2026, the Philadelphia Zoo's beloved Bear Country exhibit will undergo a $20 million renovation and expansion, bringing new habitats, enrichment features, and a revitalized focus on bear conservation.

School Board Extends Developer Tax Breaks

Last week, the Philadelphia Board of Education approved extended tax breaks for two developers under the Keystone Opportunity Zone program. The move comes as some Board members have called for more accountability and meaningful student engagement from developers.

Federal Judge Blocks Delaware Port Expansion, Siding with Philadelphia Ports

A federal judge ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers unlawfully approved a dredging and construction permit for Delaware's proposed new container port, siding with Philadelphia's port authorities who argued it would harm competition on the Delaware River.

State Seeks Control of Regional Healthcare Provider

Pennsylvania's attorney general is petitioning for state control of Crozer Health, which faces imminent closure of vital services like trauma and maternity care, risking healthcare access for patients across the greater Philadelphia region.

Election Update

Elections Challenges Commence in Collar Counties

The Trump Campaign has filed a lawsuit against Bucks County over alleged long lines and cut-offs that they claim prevented some voters from requesting and casting their mail ballots in person. Meanwhile, right-wing activists in suburban Philadelphia — including Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties — have reportedly challenged hundreds of voters' eligibility based on change-of-address data, though experts say the claims are legally baseless. The final day of mail-in ballot voting on demand in Pennsylvania was Tuesday. Both Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump have visited the greater Philadelphia area several times in recent months, underscoring the region's importance to the outcome of the upcoming election.

DA Krasner Sues Musk Over $1M "Illegal Lottery" for PA Voters

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit to halt Elon Musk's $1 million daily voter giveaway in Pennsylvania, arguing it constitutes an illegal lottery and breaches consumer protection laws. The U.S. Department of Justice has also issued warnings about potential violations of federal voter inducement laws.

Obama, Springsteen Rally Support for Harris in Philadelphia

Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen headlined a rally in Philadelphia for Vice President Kamala Harris, where they urged supporters to mobilize for the election and emphasized the importance of voting in Pennsylvania.

