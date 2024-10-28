Donni Turner, Legislative Counsel, Sen. Michael Bennet: Political Powerhouse & Mentor (Podcast)

Political powerhouse and legislative counsel for Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), Donni Turner, joins the Madam Policy Podcast to talk about her extensive experience in legislative advocacy, the importance of representation and mentorship in politics, and the impact of education policies in the United States. Hosts Dee Martin and Ihna Mangundayao sit down with Donni to discuss her work shaping the College for All Act, the Cancel Student Loan Debt proposal, the Universal School Meals Deal, and the establishment of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Donni also shares valuable advice on negotiation and networking, emphasizing the need for women to advocate for themselves in the workplace. Curious about student loan policies, negotiating in the workplace or advocating for diverse representation in Congress? Then tune in to learn more!

Originally Published 10 October 2024

