New York Note: Deputy Mayor For Public Safety, Fifth Ave, Health Commissioner

New Deputy Mayor for Public Safety

Following the resignation of Phil Banks amid federal investigations into the Adams administration, Mayor Adams has announced the appointment of Chauncey Parker as the new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. Parker has served as Assistant Deputy Mayor for Public Safety since July, and prior Deputy Commissioner for Collaborative Policing for the NYPD. Parker has worked in law enforcement for over 40 years, and also works as Executive Director of the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.

Fifth Avenue Transformation Plans

Mayor Adams and the Future of Fifth Partnership unveiled plans to transform Fifth Avenue between Bryant Park and Central Park. The proposed design, which was inspired by iconic shopping streets worldwide, expands sidewalks by 46 percent, shortens crosswalks, reduces the number of traffic lanes, and adds additional plantings and lightings. The $350M project is expected to pay for itself in five years through increased property and sales tax revenue. There is currently no proposed timeline for the project.

Health Commissioner Formally Exits

Last Friday, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan departed the Adams administration, months earlier than planned. Vasan had previously stated that he would be exiting his position early in 2025. However, Vasan denied that his early departure was linked to the federal investigations at City Hall.

