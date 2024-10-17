Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Madam Policy welcomes Running Start alumnae Nykarlis Santos Núñez and Jessica Vallejo, political powerhouses and experts in legislative affairs and policy. Hosts Dee Martin and Kendall Mitchell sit down with Nykarlis and Jessica to highlight the vital contributions of Latina leaders in shaping policy, what it was like to go through Madam Policy alum Susannah Wellford's Running Start program which trains young women to join the political space and the amazing work that Nykarlis and Jessica have done since the program. Spoiler alert, Nykarlis Santos Núñez is currently serving as a Foreign Service Officer for the US Agency of International Development and Jessica Vallejo is in her second year at the University of Pennsylvania's world-renowned Wharton Business School! Want to hear about Jessica's emotional experience being in Congress during the passing of the Dreams and Promise Act? Want to know about Nykarlis' journey from immigrant to Foreign Service Officer? Then tune in!

