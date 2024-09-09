The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal published an article authored by Kelley Drye Government Contracts attorneys Dorn McGrath and Ken Kanzawa titled "Funding for Space Programs and Commercial Space Stations: A Guide for Companies in the Space Sector." In the article, the two attorneys discuss opportunities available to companies in the commercial space sector through federal contracting with space-related agencies. They explain how these agencies, including the Department of Defense (DOD), the U.S. Space Force, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), are funded and they give some examples of agency initiatives that may offer opportunities for commercial companies to provide related products or services to the government. They also discuss contract awards and bid protest procedures for these types of government contract awards.

Read the full article here.

