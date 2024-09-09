ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Funding For Space Programs And Commercial Space Stations: A Guide For Companies In The Space Sector

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal published an article authored by Kelley Drye Government Contracts attorneys Dorn McGrath and Ken Kanzawa titled ​"Funding for Space Programs and Commercial Space Stations.
United States California Government, Public Sector
Photo of Dorn C. McGrath III
Photo of Ken M. Kanzawa
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal published an article authored by Kelley Drye Government Contracts attorneys Dorn McGrath and Ken Kanzawa titled "Funding for Space Programs and Commercial Space Stations: A Guide for Companies in the Space Sector." In the article, the two attorneys discuss opportunities available to companies in the commercial space sector through federal contracting with space-related agencies. They explain how these agencies, including the Department of Defense (DOD), the U.S. Space Force, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), are funded and they give some examples of agency initiatives that may offer opportunities for commercial companies to provide related products or services to the government. They also discuss contract awards and bid protest procedures for these types of government contract awards.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dorn C. McGrath III
Dorn C. McGrath III
Photo of Ken M. Kanzawa
Ken M. Kanzawa
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More