Fastest 5 Minutes: Business Systems, DCSA, Davis-Bacon (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a proposed rule to replace the phrase "significant deficiency" with "material weakness" for the government's evaluation of contractor business systems, a GAO report on Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's current cybersecurity policies and procedures, and a nationwide preliminary injunction that halts the U.S. Department of Labor from enforcing three key elements of new regulations related to the Davis-Bacon Act and Related Acts, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

