After nearly 40 years and more than 18,000 judicial opinions in which it was applied, the Chevron doctrine was overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 28, 2024, in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo.

The Supreme Court then on July 1, 2024, held that the statute of limitations to challenge an agency action under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) does not begin to run until a plaintiff is injured by final agency action.

This Holland & Knight alert examines how the Chevron ruling impacts a wide range of regulated industries going forward.

For nearly 40 years and in more than 18,000 judicial opinions, federal courts have used the Chevron doctrine to defer to an agency's reasonable interpretation of an ambiguous statute. On June 28, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled that long-standing precedent in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, Case. No. 22-451, 603 U.S. ___(2024). Following that, on July 1, 2024, the Court held that the statute of limitations to challenge an agency action under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) does not begin to run until a plaintiff is injured by final agency action. Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Case. No. 22-1008, 603 U.S. ___(2024).

Taken together, the Court's decisions in Loper and Corner Post will create a sea change in administrative law with wide-ranging implications and potential opportunities for regulated industries.

Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

In Loper and Corner Post, the Supreme Court has created a new framework for challenges to existing and developing regulatory landscape.

First, in the 6-3 Loper decision, the Court overruled its decision in Chevron U.S.A. Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council Inc.

Previously, under the Chevron doctrine, when a reviewing court determined that a statute was ambiguous or that Congress had not directly addressed the precise question at issue, the Court, rather than imposing its own interpretation of the statute, would defer to the agency's interpretation as long as the agency's interpretation was based on a permissible construction of the statute.

In Loper, the Court concluded that Chevron deference conflicts with separation of powers principles and the command of the APA that courts, not agencies, are to "decide all relevant questions of law" and "interpret statutory provisions." Stated another way, the Court made clear that it "remains the responsibility of the court to decide whether the law means what the agency says." The Court reinforced that "courts, not agencies, will decide 'all relevant questions of law' arising on review of agency action" and prescribed "no deferential standard for courts to employ in answering those legal questions." Therefore, the Court concluded, the APA "makes clear that agency interpretations of statutes – like agency interpretations of the Constitution – are not entitled to deference." In so holding, the Court specifically rejected arguments that federal agencies, rather than courts, are better suited to determine what ambiguities in a federal law might mean, including when those ambiguities involve technical or scientific questions that fall within an agency's area of expertise. Finally, the Court noted that "to the extent that Congress and the Executive Branch may disagree with how the courts have performed that job in a particular case, they are of course always free to act by revising the statute."

Going forward, Loper means that:

"Courts must exercise their independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority" and "may not defer to an agency interpretation of the law simply because a statute is ambiguous."

Courts still can consider the "interpretations and opinions" of the relevant agency and should accord "due respect" for the specialized expertise and informed judgement of the agency. However, the weight of those interpretations and opinions will "depend upon the thoroughness evident in its consideration, the validity of its reasoning, its consistency with earlier and later pronouncements, and all those factors which give it power to persuade, if lacking power to control."

Prior cases holding that specific agency actions are lawful "are still subject to statutory stare decisis despite [this] change in interpretive methodology" and "mere reliance on Chevron cannot constitute a 'special justification' for overruling such a holding."

Given the wide application of Chevron in administrative law over the past 40 years, it is anticipated that the full impact of Loper will play out in the courts, the legislature and administrative agencies for years to come.

Just days after Loper, the Court issued its decision in Corner Post, which, especially when viewed with Loper, has important implications for lawsuits challenging the lawfulness of federal agency action.

Corner Post addresses the statute of limitations under the APA and, specifically, when claims accrue under it. Claims arising under the APA are subject to a six-year limitations period under 28 U.S.C. § 2401(a). But prior to the Corner Post decision, the courts of appeals were divided about when this six-year period begins to run. Six circuits had held that the limitations period begins to run on the date that the agency issues a rule, while one circuit had held that it does not begin to run until the rule injures the plaintiff bringing the claim.

Under the interpretation asserted by the agency in Corner Post (that the limitations period runs from when the rule is final), a federal agency's regulation would have been insulated from review six years after its publication. The Court rejected that argument and held that a claim brought under the APA "accrues" for purposes of the statute of limitations when the regulated party is injured by final agency action.

Based on this determination, the Court held that Corner Post's 2022 challenge of a 2011 rule was timely because it was not injured before 2018.

Under this ruling, any newly created entity that is subject to the regulation or any existing entity that suffers an injury for the first time under the regulation will have an opportunity to challenge the regulation.

When considered together, Loper and Corner Post will open the door to a significant number of regulatory challenges in the coming years and offer the regulated community substantial defenses against the government.

Anticipated Challenges to Existing and New Regulations

Now that the Court has overruled Chevron and expanded the circumstances in which facial challenges to federal regulations may be brought, significant impacts will be felt by regulated entities at all levels of the public and private sectors. For decades, regulated industries have relied on courts' application of Chevron deference to guide interpretations of the applicability of agency decisions on their businesses. In the wake of the Loper and Corner Post decisions, lower courts will have to interpret the decision to assess the new state of the law as applied to the specific statutory framework being decided. This may result in a rush of litigation to test the new limits of agency deference, develop new precedent and likely revisit, at least in part, existing precedent.

Healthcare. The Supreme Court's recent ruling to upend the Chevron deference will likely have a significant impact on the healthcare industry, given the industry's highly regulated nature. Though the decision is significant, the real-world impact of the decision remains to be seen. For example, the ruling is unlikely to affect whether a manufacturer has produced adequate evidence of safety and efficacy to satisfy the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),for drug or device marketing approval, nor does it impact a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) determination that evidence supporting a particular treatment is sufficient for Medicare coverage under the "medically reasonable and necessary" standard. Additionally, the scope of the Chevron decision has been modified over the years, and many courts have not rigorously applied the deference it instructs them to provide, often avoiding it by disagreeing with the premise that a statutory provision is ambiguous.

That said, the decision to overturn Chevron will likely have significant implications for several agencies, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), HHS Office of Civil Rights (OCR) and CMS. These agencies issue guidance every year and oversee highly technical and scientific areas of the law. Consequently, there will likely be an increase in legal challenges against these agencies' regulations as they are issued.

Although Loper stated that it "does not call into question prior cases that relied on the Chevron framework," litigants may use Loper in the future to challenge unfavorable decisions. This could create uncertainty for healthcare professionals trying to comply with regulations under challenge.

Environmental. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been under scrutiny for years regarding its interpretation of statutes and regulations. Attempts to "modernize" regulations are likely to be highly contested going forward unless greater specificity is provided by Congress regarding the legislative intent. The EPA's new greenhouse gas power plant rule is likely to be challenged on the ground that it is unsupported by statutory authority. Similarly, parameters on water quality recently adopted under Section 410 of the Clean Water Act that apply before permits or licenses can be issued for activities that would result in discharge into the waters of the United States will likely face challenge. In turn, the Phase 2 regulations under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which require the analysis of "reasonably foreseeable environmental trends, including anticipated climate-related changes to the environment," are already facing court challenge. These are contrasted with the Renewable Fuel Standard, which was created by statute; however, while the program itself is secure, Loper could alter how the program evolves over time – for example, by restricting the EPA's discretion to approve or deny participation by new types of fuels or entities. With regard to climate change actions generally, the Supreme Court's determination that greenhouse gases are air pollutants covered by the Clean Air Act still stands, but the EPA's attempts to consider climate impacts in rulemakings under a variety of different statutory authorities will be subject to increased scrutiny.

After the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Loper, what is the effect on regulatory challenges to tax regulations?

The Treasury Department and IRS publish more than 200 regulations and subregulatory guidance every fiscal year. The vast majority of this guidance is noncontroversial and provides certainty to taxpayers and IRS examiners. However, a small subset of the guidance creates controversy, and taxpayers may be willing to challenge the validity of such guidance. Sometimes, the regulations come in the form of "fighting regulations" designed to shut down a transaction or perceived abuse. Recent examples include the regulations invalidated in Liberty Global and the Section 385 regulations (debt versus equity).

Once the Treasury Department finalizes a regulation, a taxpayer generally will not be able to challenge that regulation unless the taxpayer receives an assessment or files an amended return and sues for a refund. A taxpayer generally is unable to sue the IRS in advance of an audit or payment of taxes under the tax anti-injunction act. Loper does not change this result.

However, Loper will give courts a greater ability to apply their interpretation of a statute, which could push the IRS to litigation to resolve ambiguities. Also, as taxpayers get more comfortable challenging tax regulations, Loper will make it easier to bring such challenges.

Employment. Several federal agencies addressing the workplace may be impacted by the Court's decision, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). For example, the EEOC's decision to require accommodations for medical conditions related to abortion under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the DOL's rules increasing the minimum salary threshold to exempt white-collar employees from overtime, the NLRB's joint-employer rule and the FTC's rule banning employee noncompete agreements may become more vulnerable in Loper's wake.

What to Expect from Legislative and Regulatory Process

Loper is also expected to have a significant impact on the legislative and regulatory process.

Political. From a political perspective, Loper will have implications for all three branches of government. Principally, Loper reflects a shift in power and responsibility from the executive branch to the judiciary. Under Chevron, federal agencies were charged with interpreting federal statutes, but Loper commands that courts are entrusted with this task. This falls in line with the judiciary's increasing oversight over administrative agencies and the political talking points surrounding the size of the administrative state. And given the ubiquity of administrative agencies and their reliance on Chevron over the last 40 years, Loper may be a hot button issue in election cycles to come.

