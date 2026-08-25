USCIS’s New RFE Policy Is Already Having An Impact: 30-Day Response Deadlines Are Emerging

When U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued updated guidance on Aug. 5, 2026, regarding evidentiary standards, Requests for Evidence (RFEs), and Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs), much of the immediate attention focused on the agency’s renewed emphasis on complete filings and its discretion to deny certain cases without first issuing an RFE or NOID.

Only weeks into implementation, however, another aspect of the policy is becoming increasingly important for employers, foreign nationals, and immigration practitioners: significantly shorter RFE response periods.

We are now seeing RFEs issued under the new framework that provide 30 days to respond, rather than the 84-day response period practitioners have commonly received in cases.

That is a meaningful operational change.

What Changed on Aug. 5?

The Aug. 5 policy guidance outlined several principles that substantially increase the importance of preparing a complete and well-documented filing from the outset. USCIS emphasized that applicants and petitioners bear the burden of establishing eligibility at the time of filing and must remain eligible through adjudication. The agency also restored broader discretion to deny a benefit request without first issuing an RFE or NOID where required initial evidence is missing or the evidence submitted does not establish eligibility.

The policy applies to benefit requests pending or filed on or after Aug. 5, 2026, unless otherwise provided by regulation or USCIS policy. But the guidance also addressed something that received comparatively less attention: how much time USCIS gives applicants and petitioners to respond when it does elect to issue an RFE.

The 84-Day Response Period May No Longer Be Assumed

USCIS regulations establish a maximum, rather than a guaranteed, response period for RFEs. An RFE may provide a response period determined by USCIS, but that period cannot exceed 12 weeks. Historically, practitioners became accustomed in many case types to receiving the maximum 12-week — or 84-day — response period. That time was particularly important when an RFE required extensive documentation, expert opinions, corporate records, financial evidence, or information from multiple third parties.

Under the new guidance, USCIS has made clear that officers may establish case-specific response periods shorter than the regulatory maximum. We are now seeing that authority exercised in practice, with RFEs providing approximately 30 days to prepare and submit a complete response. The distinction is important: USCIS has not adopted a universal 30-day RFE deadline. Rather, the agency is exercising its existing authority to provide shorter response periods. The practical result for applicants and petitioners may nevertheless be significant.

Thirty Days Can Pass Quickly

A 30-day deadline may be challenging even for a relatively straightforward RFE. For more complex employment-based or investment-based matters, an RFE may require coordination among employers, employees, investors, accountants, economists, business-plan writers, regional centers, project developers, educational institutions, foreign banks, or other third parties. Documents may need to be obtained from overseas. Foreign-language materials may require certified translations. Corporate or financial records may need to be assembled and analyzed. Expert reports may need to be prepared or updated.

The difference between 84 days and 30 days may therefore materially affect how an RFE response must be managed. Moreover, USCIS generally does not grant extensions of an RFE response deadline. The response must be submitted within the period provided in the notice. The new policy also makes partial responses particularly risky. USCIS guidance provides that submitting only some of the requested evidence may be treated as a request for the agency to decide the case on the existing record.

The Broader Message: Front-End Preparation Matters More Than Ever

The shortened RFE periods reinforce the larger message of USCIS’s Aug. 5 policy change: applicants and petitioners should not view the RFE process as an opportunity to complete or substantially supplement a filing that was not fully developed when submitted.

This has several practical implications. First, applicants may wish to prepare filings as though USCIS will adjudicate them based entirely on the initial submission. Applicants may want to include required initial evidence and proactively address foreseeable eligibility issues.

Second, applicants, petitioners, and employers should consider preserving the supporting records underlying the filing so they can be accessed quickly if USCIS raises questions. Third, when an RFE is received, it should be reviewed immediately. Under the prior practice, parties sometimes had sufficient time to spend several weeks gathering documents before beginning substantive preparation of the response. A 30-day deadline leaves little room for delay.

Finally, cases involving third-party documentation deserve particular attention. If evidence may later need to be obtained from banks, former employers, universities, foreign government agencies, corporate affiliates, investors, or other outside sources, identifying those potential evidentiary needs before filing might substantially reduce risk.

What Employers and Foreign Nationals Should Consider Now

The first weeks following implementation of the Aug. 5 guidance suggest that the change is not merely theoretical. USCIS has signaled a more demanding approach to evidentiary sufficiency while simultaneously giving adjudicators greater discretion both to deny cases without first requesting additional evidence and, where an RFE is issued, to provide a shorter period in which to respond. For employers, investors, and foreign nationals, the practical takeaway is straightforward: the margin for correcting or supplementing a filing after submission may be shrinking. Petitions and applications should therefore be prepared as comprehensively as possible at filing, and any RFE or NOID received after Aug. 5 should be treated as immediately time sensitive. Applicants and petitioners should carefully review the deadline stated on the notice rather than assume that the traditional 84-day RFE response period applies. As USCIS continues implementing the new policy, stakeholders should also watch closely to determine whether 30-day RFE response periods become more widespread across particular case types or adjudicating offices.