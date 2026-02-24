How Does The Department Of Homeland Security (DHS) Shutdown Affect Immigration?

The funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lapsed Friday, forcing the agency to shut down.

The shutdown will only affect DHS, as spending deals have been passed to fund the rest of the government through at least the end of September.

Below is further information about how the Department of Homeland Security shutdown affects U.S. immigration:

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

USCIS is primarily funded through application fees. Therefore, the agency will remain open during the shutdown.

USCIS will continue to accept and adjudicate most applications during the shutdown, but there is a chance processing delays may arise from reduced staffing at the agency.

Department of State (DOS) and Department of Labor

The Department of State (DOS) and Department of Labor (DOL) are not affected by this shutdown. Both departments have received full funding via bills previously passed by Congress and will continue to operate as normal.

Conrad 30 and Non-Minister Religious Workers

The Conrad 30 Physician J-1 Waiver Program and the Non-Minister Religious Worker Program expired with government funding. These programs are directly linked to legislative action and, as such, the shutdown delays the passage of the necessary bills to extend these programs.

New applications may not be accepted by these programs until reauthorization occurs. Any applications already in process may face delays.

E-Verify

E-Verify typically goes offline during a government shutdown as it is funded through appropriated funds. Employers usually cannot enroll in E-Verify, verify employment eligibility, or access records, which may delay hiring processes for companies that rely on the system.

Usually, employers are granted an extension for submitting cases and resolving tentative non-confirmations that arise during a shutdown, while employers are still required to complete the Form I-9 within the mandated timeframes for new hires.

However, it is important to note that E-Verify did resume operations a little more than a week into the record-long shutdown in the fall of 2025, and a spokesperson told the New York Times recently that the administration would "take decisive action to keep E-Verify open during a shutdown."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Most aspects of ICE and CBP are considered "essential" and will continue to operate during a shutdown.

While most ports of entry will remain open, a shutdown could have some effect on any application filed at those locations. The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) will also continue standard operations, as the organization is fee funded.

