DHS Ends TPS Ethiopia: Staying Compliant In A Changing Environment

DHS cites improved country conditions as grounds for ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS), leaving employers to again navigate compliance challenges and workforce planning.

On December 15, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security published a notice in the Federal Register confirming that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ethiopia will be terminated on February 13, 2026, sixty days from the publication date.

Following a review of current country conditions, DHS concluded that Ethiopia no longer meets the statutory requirements for a TPS designation. Specifically, the agency determined that conditions related to armed conflict and other extraordinary and temporary circumstances have improved such that continued TPS protection is no longer warranted.

This termination is consistent with the administration's broader approach to reassessing and ending TPS designations where the government determines that the underlying conditions no longer justify continued protection. See here and here for information on prior TPS terminations

Recent terminations and non-renewals of TPS for other countries reflect this same policy direction and signal an increased emphasis on returning TPS to its intended temporary and limited purpose.

Employer Next Steps

For employers, this announcement has important compliance implications. Once the termination takes effect, individuals who were relying on TPS-based employment authorization will no longer be authorized to work unless they have obtained alternative valid work authorization.

Employers should prepare now to:

Review their workforce;

Track upcoming expiration dates on Employment Authorization Documents (EADs);

Ensure timely Form I 9 updates, while avoiding discrimination or improper re-verification practices; and,

Continue to monitor updates from DHS and follow our blog for ongoing updates.

More broadly, given the recent termination of EAD extensions and delays in benefits processing for individuals from 19 countries, employers with employees working on EADs should consider the following:

Consider consulting immigration counsel to assess workforce impact;

Identify alternative immigration options where available; and,

Plan for a compliant transition ahead of the effective termination and EAD end dates.

Seyfarth will continue to monitor these developments and provide updates as they become available.

*Selene Malench is a Case Assistant on Seyfarth's Immigration Compliance & Enforcement team. Many thanks for her contribution to this blog post.

