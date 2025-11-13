Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 19 | Guarding The Global Workforce: Security Challenges In Immigration And Global Mobility (Podcast)

In this episode of the Immigration Insights podcast series, Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration & Compliance Practice, is joined by Don Aviv, CEO of Interfor International, to tackle the evolving intersection of global mobility and security.

Together, they examine how geopolitical instability, technological advances, and regulatory changes are reshaping the landscape for businesses and individuals moving across borders.

From the heightened risks of data breaches and device searches to the growing impact of social media and AI on both immigration and corporate security, Don shares practical strategies for risk assessment, data protection, and crisis preparedness.

The conversation highlights the need for close collaboration between immigration counsel, HR, and security professionals, and emphasizes the importance of proactive planning—especially as companies navigate new markets, respond to policy changes, and protect high-value employees and sensitive information around the world.

